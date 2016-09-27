Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Adjei and Francis Amuzu named in Anderlecht U19 squad to face Midtylland

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Francis Amuzu have been named Anderlecht U19 squad to face FC Midtylland on Tuesday in the UEFA Youth League.

Adjei Sowah is among five players from the senior squad in the 20-man list released by coach Mohamed Ouabhi.

The rest are Mile Svilar, Wout Faes, Vancamp Jorn and Idrissa Doumbia.

Francis is the son of former Ghana youth international Theophilus Amuzu.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com