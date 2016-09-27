Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
‘Nyantakyi’s Victory Is For Ghana’

By Daily Guide
George Afriyie
George Afriyie

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie has revealed that  Kwesi Nayntakyi's probable elevation to  the FIFA Executive Council represents victory for the entire nation.

Nyantakyi became an eligible candidate after a successful integrity test conducted by FIFA earlier which cleared  him to join five candidates standing for two slots allocated to the Africa Continent on the FIFA Executive Council this Thursday at CAF'S Headquarters  in Cairo.

The GFA Veep said after the launch of the U-15 Championship  at  its Accra Secretariat yesterday that “A victory for Nyantakyi will be a victory for Ghana because it will be the first time a Ghanaian will be elevated to that level.”

Brimming with optimism, he told the sporting media that “I can assure all Ghanaians that Nyantakyi will win, Insha Allah.”

Nyantakyi's over a decade reign has resulted in Ghana's qualification for three streak World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Few years ago, the known football chief in Ghana and beyond was elected to the Executive Committee of the Continent's football governing body, CAF.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum 

