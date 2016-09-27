Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 September 2016 11:25 CET

Lawson Bekui: Dreams FC's top scorer on debut top-flight campaign

Oman-based striker Lawson Bekui was Dreams FC's top scorer in the just ended 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

His seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions after the first round of the league earned him the accolade.

Bekui joined the Premier League side from GN Bank Division One League side Hot Steel at the start of the season.

After the first half of the campaign, he was transferred to Dhofar FC in Oman.

Bekui was followed by midfielder Aaron Amoah and fellow striker Michael Sarpong who were tied on four goals each on the club's scorers chart.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

NEVER COUNT ON A VERY GOOD FREIND IN TIMES OF TROUBLE
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img