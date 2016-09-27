Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 27 September 2016 11:25 CET

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez reveals Christian Atsu lacks physical presence, requires more time to play in the Championship


Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says loanee Christian Atsu lack the physical presence and will require more time to play in the English Championship.

The 24-year-old has made only two appearances since joining the Mapgpies from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

It's becoming an all-familiar situation for the Ghanaian after he endured torrid loan spells at Bournemouth and Everton.

And Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has revealed the Black Stars wideman is not ready for the physicality of some matches in the Championship.

'I thought he could have been an option but they were throwing so many balls in the air we need to have strength in the air. You never know," he told the Evening Chronicle

"He could make the difference in games on the counter attack.I am really pleased with him, he's training well and working hard and I am sure he will give us good games.'

Atsu could be back in contention for the midweek clash against Norwich City at St James' Park on Wednesday.

do not spit on one's talking but heed as it brings the clues, anticipation and goodest problem-solver
By: Abel
