Juventus midfielder Marchisio backs injured Kwadwo Asamoah to return stronger



Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has backed crocked midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to return stronger after he was ruled out for 45 days with a recurrent knee injury.

Asamoah suffered yet another setback during his side's 1-0 win over Palermo.

The Ghana international has started rehabilitation as he begins the process of recovery.

And Juventus teammate Claudio Marchisio has wished the Ghanaian well.

"@Asamoah Kwadwo get strenghth. You will be back soon my friend," he posted on his Instagam page

It's been hellish and nightmarish for a player who just returned from a long-injury lay-off.

Asamoah sat out of the 2015/16 season and appeared to have overcome the setback after excelling heavily for his side since the start of the season.

