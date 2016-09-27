Andre Ayew happy for Marseille coach Passi after morale-boosting win over Nantes

Injured West Ham United star Andre Ayew is happy for Olympique Marseille coach Franck Passi after a critical 2-1 win over Nantes in the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

It was the second win of the season for Les PhocÃ©ens after seven matches as they lie 13th on the table.

The victory eases pressure on Ayew's close friend Passi.

"I am very happy with the victory and above all for the team, for the fans and for Franck (Passi). I've known him since I was young. I hope the group will continue to look up.

"If they continue like this, the fans will follow and the stadium will be full. We had to bounce back, and they did it with force and strength, even if the last few minutes were more complicated.

He also added: "I'm also happy for my friend BafÃ© (Gomis)."

