Veteran defender Dan Quaye urges Great Olympics urges club to sign more experienced players to safeguard Premier League status



Great Olympics defender Dan Quaye has urged the club to add more experienced payers in the squad to safeguard their top-flight status.

The Wonder Club secured qualification back to the elite division after just a season in the country's second-tier league.

And former Hearts star Dan Quaye, who played an influential role in their recent feat, wants more experienced players to augment their squad.

"I think we need to sign more experienced players for next season's league now that we are back into the Premier League. Though, the young boys did a very good job and magnificent one during the league season, but for us to be able to compete well in the premiership; we need to bring more experienced players to blend with the young squad," Dan Quaye told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

"I will have discussions about this with the coach for him to talk to the management in order to invigorate the squad with the needed materials as this thing matters to me a lot."

