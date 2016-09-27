Ghana names provisional squad for African Women's Championship

Ghana have named ten foreign-based players in their 34-man provisional squad for the African Women's Championship to be held in Cameroon later this year.

Coach Yussif Bassigi's squad is dominated by players of Police Ladies who have six players in the squad having excelled in local competitions.

The Black Queens will start camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence- Prampram Tuesday 27th September 2016.

Ghana are starting their preparations early as they have drawn to face top side Nigeria, Kenya and Mali in Group B of the tournament to be held in Cameroon.

The 2016 African Women's Championship will be played from 19 November to 3 December in Yaounde and Limbe.

Squad

GOALKEEPERS:

1.Nana Ama Asantewa -Police Ladies

2. Fafali Dumehisi -Police Ladies

3.Patricia Mantey - Immigration Ladies

4 . Beatrice Ntiwa -Hasaacas Ladies

DEFENDERS:

5 Hillia- Kobblah - Hasaacas Ladies

6.Cynthia Adobea - Prisons.

7 Rosemary Ampem -Immigration

8.Agnes Quaye - Immigration

9.Regina Antwi -Hasaacas Ladies

10.Fauzia Mustapha -Faith Ladies

11.Mabel Baffoe Eshun - Hasaacas Ladies

12.Cynthia Adjei - Police Ladies.

MIDFIELDERS:

13. Safia Abdul Rahman -Lipo

14 . Alice Kusi -Fabulous

15 Mary Essiful -Intellectuals

16 . Grace Asare -Prisons

17.Priscilla Saahene -Fabulous

18 . Ruth Appiah -Ashtown

ATTACKERS:

19 . Deborah Afriyie- Police

20. Alberta Asante -Police

21. Faiza Ibrahim -Police

22. Ruth Anima -Ashtown

23.Rita Otchere -Prisons

24. Akyiaa Asante -Ampem Dakoa.

FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS

1. Janet Egyir

2. Samira Sule man

3.Linda Eshun(ICELAND )

4. Portia Boakye

5.Juliet Acheampong

6. Elizabeth Addo(SWEDEN)

7.Priscilla Otchere (SERBIA)

8.Mercy Mylse (CANADA)

9.Eunice Beckmann (BAYERN MUNICH /BOSTON )

10. Grace Adams(USA)



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com