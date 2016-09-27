Ghana names provisional squad for African Women's Championship
Ghana have named ten foreign-based players in their 34-man provisional squad for the African Women's Championship to be held in Cameroon later this year.
Coach Yussif Bassigi's squad is dominated by players of Police Ladies who have six players in the squad having excelled in local competitions.
The Black Queens will start camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence- Prampram Tuesday 27th September 2016.
Ghana are starting their preparations early as they have drawn to face top side Nigeria, Kenya and Mali in Group B of the tournament to be held in Cameroon.
The 2016 African Women's Championship will be played from 19 November to 3 December in Yaounde and Limbe.
Squad
GOALKEEPERS:
1.Nana Ama Asantewa -Police Ladies
2. Fafali Dumehisi -Police Ladies
3.Patricia Mantey - Immigration Ladies
4 . Beatrice Ntiwa -Hasaacas Ladies
DEFENDERS:
5 Hillia- Kobblah - Hasaacas Ladies
6.Cynthia Adobea - Prisons.
7 Rosemary Ampem -Immigration
8.Agnes Quaye - Immigration
9.Regina Antwi -Hasaacas Ladies
10.Fauzia Mustapha -Faith Ladies
11.Mabel Baffoe Eshun - Hasaacas Ladies
12.Cynthia Adjei - Police Ladies.
MIDFIELDERS:
13. Safia Abdul Rahman -Lipo
14 . Alice Kusi -Fabulous
15 Mary Essiful -Intellectuals
16 . Grace Asare -Prisons
17.Priscilla Saahene -Fabulous
18 . Ruth Appiah -Ashtown
ATTACKERS:
19 . Deborah Afriyie- Police
20. Alberta Asante -Police
21. Faiza Ibrahim -Police
22. Ruth Anima -Ashtown
23.Rita Otchere -Prisons
24. Akyiaa Asante -Ampem Dakoa.
FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS
1. Janet Egyir
2. Samira Sule man
3.Linda Eshun(ICELAND )
4. Portia Boakye
5.Juliet Acheampong
6. Elizabeth Addo(SWEDEN)
7.Priscilla Otchere (SERBIA)
8.Mercy Mylse (CANADA)
9.Eunice Beckmann (BAYERN MUNICH /BOSTON )
10. Grace Adams(USA)
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com