SWAG representative Christine Dzakah leaves for Jordan tonight for AIPS Young Reporter Seminar

A representative of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Christine Dzakah will leave the shores of Ghana tonight for a three-week seminar in Jordan organised by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

The AIPS Young Reporter Seminar is a training programme for reporters between the ages of 19 and 25, with the aim of planting good professional skills in young and promising reporters and provide them with technical skills of reporting better.

This will be the second time the SWAG has been given the chance of sending a representative to the event as a slot was handed the Ghanaian outfit in 2012 during the FIFA Women's World Cup in Azerbaijan.

Representatives are expected to undergo training in television, radio, online and newspapers reporting.

Dzakah will be offered the opportunity to report on the Ghana Women's U17 side, the Black Maidens at the U17 Women's World Cup which will kickoff on Saturday 1st October.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com