Black Stars: GFA rubbishes Avram Grant's unpaid salary reports

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has debunked reports circulating in the media that Avram Grant is owed three months' salary arrears.

There was a report indicating that the recent disagreement between the GFA and the Ministry of Youth Sports has compelled the latter to influence the official sponsor of the Black Stars GNPC, which is a state corporation to freeze the salary of the Israeli trainer. The move aimed at frustrating the Black Stars, which is the flagship product of the FA ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, a statement released by the communications directorate of the GFA has rubbished the report. READ MORE: Dauda Mohammed rubbishes 'free agent' reports

'We wish to put it on record that the report is inaccurate as GNPC has been steadfastly resolute and committed to its contractual obligations to the Black Stars,' the statement reads.

'We also wish to state that The Ministry of Youth and Sports has not sought to influence the implementation of the sponsorship agreement between GNPC and GFA.

'The GFA wishes to assure Ghanaians that coach Avram Grant is in full charge of the Black Stars and has not expressed any desire of leaving his post.

'GNPC is a highly valued partner of the Black Stars and has not reneged on its contractual obligations to the team since it assumed the role of the headline sponsor of the Senior National Team.

The GFA will continue to count on the support of GNPC in future for the Black Stars and other activities connected to sports in the country."

