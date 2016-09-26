Long term planning can win us gold - President National Paralympics Committee

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora/ William Fiabu, courtesy National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

Accra, Sep 26, GNA - The President of National Paralympics Committee (NPC), Bishop Cornelius Adja Coffie, has said, Ghana is capable of winning a medal at the next Paralympic Games, if a long term plans are initiated for the athletes.

"With a long term planning, we would be able to develop more talents and groom them for the next competition in 2020 in Japan.

"I am sure Ghana would win a medal at the next Paralympic Games, if the necessary preparations starts now." He stated.

Ghana could not win any medal at the just ended Paralympic Games in Rio.

Ghana was represented by athletes in Powerlifting, Cycling and High Jump arrived in Ghana last week after participation in the competition.

Bishop Coffie in an interview with GNA stated that the countries that won medals, did so because they had a long term plan and invested heavily in the sport.

'A country like China put in so much and even at the tournament had a whole block to themselves and that tells you about planning and investment.'

He noted that there are more people out on the street, who could do Ghana proud with the right planning and scouting.

'We have over 36 disciplines in Ghana and i believe we can get talents to represent us in such disciplines.

'Disability sports has come of age, so there is the need to understand and invest in it for Ghana to go far.

'The country can present a formidable team in Tokyo 2020 with an all-inclusive approach from Government, individuals, corporate Ghana and with the right mind and attention,' he said.

GNA