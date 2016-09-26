UMB embarks on Health Walk

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sep. 26, GNA - The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) on Saturday, embarked on a Health Walk to revitalize the staff of the bank to meet their target for the year.

The 12-kilometre walk, which began at Head Office of the bank at the Airport City in Accra, to the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange through some principal streets of the capital, ended at the starting point.

Mr John Awuah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, who led the walk said, it was to make sure they were healthy enough to meet the challenges of the last quarter of the year.

He said the walk had proven that the bank had a young vibrant workforce that could meet endurance.

The CEO said the bank would set up Small and Medium-term Enterprises Corporate centres in Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and in the Brong Ahafo Region, aimed at bringing banking to the doorsteps of the people.

Mr Awuah expressed the hope that the bank would deliver good services to their customers at all times.

He urged Ghanaians to take active interest in sports to enable lthem stay health and also to increase productivity.

