Latif Ata Blessing in no rush to leave Liberty

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Accra, Sep 23, GNA - Liberty Professionals sensational midfielder, Latif Atta Blessing, has said he is in no rush to leave the Dansoman based club, despite mouth-watering offers from other clubs.

Atta Blessing, believes it is the sole responsibility of his management and Liberty Professionals to determine his future.

'My management would have to decide where I play next season, I don't want to interfere in the work of my manager (agent). The season just ended and it is early to talk about transfers,' Atta Blessing said.

Atta Blessing in an interview with GNA Sports, said it is the dream of every Ghanaian player to play abroad but he is no rush at the moment.

'It is the dream of every local player to play abroad, and that is my dream too but I don't have to rush out of the country. I had so many offers to leave the country last season but I thought it is prudent for me to stay, so I stayed,' he said

The Liberty Professionals whiz kid emerged as the top goal scorer of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League Season after scoring 17 goals.

