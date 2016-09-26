Wala Traditional Council to award Wa All Stars

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Sept. 26, GNA - League Champions, Wa All Stars, has been enlisted among the individuals and groups to be rewarded during the this year's Damba Festival of the chiefs and people of the Wala Traditional Area.

Wa All Stars emerged champions in the 2016 Ghana's Premier League and would be awarded alongside others distinguished personalities, as parts the Wala Council's mandate to award hard working citizens every year to spur them to excellence.

The Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, Naa Seidu Fusieni Pelpuo announced this during a courtesy call by officials and players of the Wa All Stars to present the prestigious league championship trophy it won as its prize.

In a speech read on his behalf, Naa Pelpuo urged the club to endeavour to always be the best among others; at least the first three on the league table, saying football is a major contributor to national development.

He expressed gratitude to the champions and said it would be on record that it was during his reign that the meritorious cup was won for the Region

He also promised to reward the players and officials, especially the Coach with a cow to feast on and replenish their lost energy during the game period.

Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, the Upper West Regional Minister said the success of the Club had added another chapter to the history of the Region in terms of football.

'This is the first time in the history of Ghana football that a club beyond Bamboi and Yendi has won the league title.

'We the people of the Upper West Region must count ourselves lucky that we are the first people, the youngest region in Ghana and in the north to have won this trophy,' he said.

Alhaji Sulemana said the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would do all its best to support the progress of the Club and called on people in the Region to throw their weight behind Wa All Stars for more successes in the subsequent seasons.

He also said the RCC would organise and officially celebrate the victory of the Club.

Mr Seth Punwum, the Team Manager of Wa All Stars Football Club called on Alhaji Sulemana and all other stakeholders to work assiduously to upgrade the Malik Jabri Park to the Confederation's of Africa Football standard to enable it to host international games.

He also said the club was faced with the challenge of transportation since it has no bus of its own and urged the Regional Minister to help it to acquire one to facilitate its operations.

Wa All Stars was crowned the Ghana Premier League Champions for the 2015/2016 league season after beating Aduana Stars two goals at the Malik Jabri Park in Wa.

GNA