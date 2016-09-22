Christian Atsu: Ghanaian midfielder aims at proving a point at Newcastle

Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu says he wants to have a fruitful career in England and has therefore vowed to work towards it.

Christian Atsu has been struggling in his quest to succeed in England, ever since he joined Chelsea from FC Porto in 2013.

Atsu, 22 has previously failed to glitter at English sides, namely Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth, but he believes he will turn things around at Newcastle.

'It's another chance for me at a big club like Newcastle to prove myself in England and also to get going,' he told the Chronicle.

'I need to play a lot of games. It has been difficult for me in the past two seasons. It's a great opportunity to prove myself.

'My target is to stay in England, and I know it will not be easy. I have another opportunity, and I will work really hard to secure it."

