La Liga: Kevin-Prince Boateng red carded in Las Palmas thrashing

Kevin-Prince Boateng was sent off in Las Palmas' 4-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in a Spanish La Liga match on Wednesday night.

The Ghana international handled a goalbound header during the two sides' match-day 5 encounter at San Sebastien, earning himself a red card.

The resulted penalty was converted by Carlos Vela in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 to the home side after Willian Jose grabbed the opener under one minute.

David Zurutuza made it 3-0 to Real Sociedad in the 35th minutes before William Jose netted the fourth goal 8 minutes after recess.

Las Palams scored a consolation goal courtesy of a striker from Pedro Tana.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh