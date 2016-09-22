Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 22 September 2016 00:55 CET

La Liga: Kevin-Prince Boateng red carded in Las Palmas thrashing

Kevin-Prince Boateng was sent off in Las Palmas' 4-1 defeat to Real Sociedad in a Spanish La Liga match on Wednesday night.

The Ghana international handled a goalbound header during the two sides' match-day 5 encounter at San Sebastien, earning himself a red card.

The resulted penalty was converted by Carlos Vela in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 to the home side after Willian Jose grabbed the opener under one minute.

David Zurutuza made it 3-0 to Real Sociedad in the 35th minutes before William Jose netted the fourth goal 8  minutes after recess.

Las Palams scored a consolation goal courtesy of a striker from Pedro Tana.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

ANYWAY, THERE'S MORE SLEEP AFTER DEATH
By: akoaso, hh .german
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img