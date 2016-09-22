Thomas Partey: Ghana international features in Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw against Barcelona

Ghanaian midfielder was fielded for the first time this season, as Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 against Barcelona on Wednesday night.

He came on in the 72 minute to replace Yannick Carasco and helped Atletico Madrid who were at the time playing under intense pressure from Barcelona to defend and protect their goal line.

This is a big sigh of relief for the Ghana international who had missed their first five games and was not even named in the team's Champions League game last week.

Thomas Partey enjoyed regular football at Atletico Madrid, coming on as substitute

In the game Ivan Rakitic connected his head to Iniesta's through ball in the first half, before Angel Correa, some few minutes after coming on finished off in a sublime manner to restore parity in the game for Atletico Madrid,

