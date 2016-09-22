Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 22 September 2016 00:10 CET

Thomas Partey: Ghana international features in Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw against Barcelona

Ghanaian midfielder was fielded for the first time this season, as Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 against Barcelona on Wednesday night.

He came on in the 72 minute to replace Yannick Carasco and helped Atletico Madrid who were at the time playing under intense pressure from Barcelona to defend and protect their goal line.

This is a big sigh of relief for the Ghana international who had missed their first five games and was not even named in the team's Champions League game last week.

Thomas Partey enjoyed regular football at Atletico Madrid, coming on as substitute

In the game Ivan Rakitic connected his head to Iniesta's through ball in the first half, before Angel Correa, some few minutes after coming on finished off in a sublime manner to restore parity in the game for Atletico Madrid,

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

IF VEGETARIANS EAT VEGETABLES, THEN HUMANITARIANS MUST EAT HUMAN BEINGS
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img