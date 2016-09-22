Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 22 September 2016 00:10 CET

Claudio Ranieri delighted to see Jeffrey Schlupp return to action in Chelsea defeat

Claudio Ranieri happy he gave game time to fit-again Jeffrey Schlupp on Tuesday night despite crushing out of the EFL Cup against Chelsea.

The Foxes lost 4-2 to the Blues after extra-time in the third round of the competition.

Ranieri stated the match with the likes of Shinji Okazaki (who scored a first-half double), summer signing Ahmed Musa, wingers Demarai Gray and Jeffrey Schlupp and defenders Marcin Wasilewski and Ben Chilwell.

"It is good because between Shinji and (second-half sub Leonardo) Ulloa they want to fight to have a chance. For us that is good," the Italian said.

"And also I watched Jeffrey Schlupp come back after his injury, Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray and Ahmed Musa must understand much better the Premier League, but it is okay.

"For me it is important to develop all the squad and not just the 14 players.

"We have a chance to go through to the next round but it wasn't possible, but it is okay.

"Of course now we have to work more and more to give them 90 minutes because when I need them they must be fit 100 percent."

By: Azane Essien
