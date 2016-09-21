EFL Cup: Man Utd, Man City, Spurs All Win

Manchester United shook off third-tier Northampton Town in the second half on Wednesday to win 3-1 and reach the last-16 of the EFL Cup.

Wayne Rooney returned to his customary striker position for United but sent a fine chance wide after seven minutes.

But United were soon ahead after a Northampton back pass led to an indirect free kick for United. Rooney’s shot was blocked but came out for Michael Carrick to lash home.

The visitors nearly had a second when Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s header came off the bar, and Rooney’s follow-up was correctly ruled out for offside.

Northampton grabbed a surprise equaliser before the break when Daley Blind brought down Sam Hoskins in the box, and Alex Revell converted the penalty.

Ander Herrera hit the outside of the post early in the second half, and after Jose Mourinho threw on Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Herrera did fine the net in the 68th minute, though Northampton were left calling for a foul in the buildup.

And the gulf between the sides was apparent when Northampton keeper Adam Smith could not handle a long, high-bouncing pass at the top of his box and Marcus Rashford walked the ball into the net.

Manchester City broke through after half-time to advance with a 2-1 win at Swansea City.

Swansea nearly took an early lead upon Willy Caballero’s poor distribution, but the City keeper recovered in time to tip Borja’s shot over the bar.

But City took the lead within the first four minutes of the second half as Gael Clichy’s deflected shot found the net following a counterattack.

And City doubled their advantage through Aleix Garcia, who sent in a good finish for his first senior goal in the 68th minute.

Swansea got a goal back in stoppage time through Gylfi Sigurdsson, as Vincent Kompany walked down the tunnel before the final whistle with an apparent injury.

Dimitri Payet scored from a free kick deep into stoppage-time to give West Ham a 1-0 win against Accrington Stanley.

With the game against the League Two side seemingly headed to extra time, the French set-piece specialist delivered box to send West Ham through.

Christian Eriksen scored twice to help Tottenham cruise to a 5-0 win at home over Gillingham.

Eriksen’s long-range strike crept under the bar in the 31st minute, and then the Danish midfielder poked the ball through the keeper’s legs to double the lead early in the second half.

And moments later, Vincent Janssen scored his first goal for Spurs from the penalty spot after Kevin Trippier was fouled in the box.

Joshua Onomah added his own first goal for the club 15 minutes later, shortly before Erik Lamela capped the scoring.

A goal and an assist from Ryan Mason helped Hull City come back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Stoke.

Marko Arnautovic put Stoke ahead midway through the first half with a blast from the edge of the box, but Mason equalised for Hull with a spectacular volley just before the break.

And Mason turned provider for Markus Henriksen to score Hull’s winner deep into stoppage time.

Charlie Austin and Jake Hesketh scored as Southampton controlled Crystal Palace 2-0 .

Austin gave Saints the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Martin Kelly fouled Shane Long in the box, and Hesketh fired home a rebound for his first senior goal in the second half.

Paddy McNair scored his first two goals for Sunderland to help the Black Cats rally for a 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.

Sandro volleyed home from a corner to give QPR the lead on the hour mark, only for McNair to equalise for the Premier League side 10 minutes later.

McNair then put in a rebound in the 80th minute to complete Sunderland’s comeback.

Bristol City beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to a late goal from the prolific Tammy Abraham.

Fulham took a 14th-minute lead from Lucas Piazon’s header, but the visitors struck back with Aaron Wilbraham’s chipped shot just before half-time.

But Abraham, who like Fulham’s Piazon is on loan from Chelsea, scored his ninth goal in all competitions from close range in the 90th minute.

