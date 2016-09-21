Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Afriyie Acquah: Torino midfielder sent off in Serie A

Afriyie Afriyie was sent off as his Torino side somehow managed to scrape a point away to Pescara on Wednesday night in the Serie A.

Acquah was sent off for yellow card accumulation before the end of the first half.

The Ghana international was first booked in the 25th minute before a crunching tackle before the whistle attracted the second.

Acquah was making his fifth Serie A appearance of the season.

