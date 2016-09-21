Hearts of Oak draw 2-2 with Asante Kotoko in thrilling UN Peace Cup contest

Hearts of Oak were held to a 2-2 draw by perennial rivals Asante Kotoko on Wednesday afternoon in the UN Peace Cup match played at the Accra Sport Stadium.

The Phobians took the lead through a Vincent Atingah penalty on 37 minutes when Isaac Mensah was fouled inside the box by Richard Agyemang.

The centre-back sent goalkeeper Felix Annan the wrong way to give the home side the opener against the run of play.

Just before the half-time, Kotoko were awarded a penalty after the ball struck Inusah Musah's hand but Amos Frimpong shot feebly into the arms of goalkeeper Evans Gbeti.

After the break, Kotoko were revitalized and pressed for the leveller until it happened through substitute Halipha Sedego with a fine finish.

Kotoko then took the lead through Amos Frimpong who struck from inside the box after Hearts failed to clear out a corner-kick on 75 minutes.

But three minutes later, Hearts were level courtesy a stupendous strike from Mustapha Essuman.

