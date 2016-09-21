Unity Match: Hearts share the spoils with Kotoko

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak drew 2-2 in the Unity Match played at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides had a fair share of the possession in the first ten minutes, but Hearts were more threatening up front than Kotoko.

However, it was Kotoko who came close to scoring when Bennett Ofori and Obed Owusu were presented with opportunities, yet they couldn't find the back of the net.

The visitors took control of the game and hit the side post through Bennett Ofori's header in the 36th minute.

The Phobians began to warm themselves into the game and against the run of play Richard Osei Agyemang fouled Isaac Mensah and the referee awarded a penalty in favour of the Phobians.

Vincent Atinka stepped forward for the kick and put Felix Annan at the wrong direction.

The Phobians had a second goal through Cosmos Dauda, but he was ruled offside by the assistant referee.

Kotoko after conceding the goal mounted intense pressure on Hearts of Oak, but the hosts defended gallantly to end the first half with the one goal advantage.

Kotoko also had their turn to put the ball at the back of the net when they were awarded a penalty, after Inusah Musah handled the ball, yet penalty specialist Amos Frimpong shot it feebly into the waiting hands of Sylvanus Gbeti.

Kotoko in the second half unsettled the Phobians with high pressing game, but the Accra giants cleared their lines to put the strikers at bay.

However, the Phobians finally succumbed to Kotoko's incessant pressure, as Halifax Sadogo cancelled out the lead to make the score line 1-1 in the 66th minute. Kotoko's swift play was too much for Hearts of Oak to handle and Bennett Ofori ensured the dominance of the Kumasi giants paid off when he put them in the lead in the 75th minute.

Asante Kotoko's jubilation was short-lived as Mustapha Essuman's 25-yard bullet restored parity for the Phobians.

There was supposed to be a penalty shootout but the organisers after consultation with the two clubs called for a re-play in Kumasi to break the tie.

