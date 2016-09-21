Edwin Gyimah dropped from Orlando Pirates squad despite issuing apology

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah suffered eviction from the Orlando Pirates matchday squad on Tuesday for their PSL game on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old clashed with Pirates head Mushin Ertugral over playing role and later issued an apology for his altercation.

Gyimah was already skating on thin ice as the coach argued that he hoofs the ball forward too much when he gets it, forcing the team to defend just after gaining possession. It hinted that Gyimah along with Ayanda Gcaba and Issa Sarr would struggle for game time under him. (IOL).

While Gyimah was not included in the Pirates squad for the game, former AshantiGold attacker Bernard Morrison was introduced in the 7th minute as replacement for the injured Gift Motupa.

Ertugral refused to be drawn into Gyimah's absence from the match.

"No, we don't speak about that issue. Gyimah has apologised to me. We don't speak about that. We leave it in the hands of the club," he said.

