Today In history: AshGold thrash Kotoko to win Otumfuo Cup

Ashanti Gold earned the bragging right, after defeating Asante Kotoko 3-1 to win the Otumfuo Cup on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Ashgold were more effective upfront as they kept the Kotoko goal area busy in most minutes of the first half and ended up scoring twice through Tijani Joshua and Safiu Mumuni.

Tijani Joshua shot the Miners into the lead in the 15 minute, before they capitalised on a defence blunder on the part of the Porcupine Warriors to double their lead through Safiu Mumuni in the 20 minute.

The best opportunities that came the way of Kotoko in the half were stopped by Fatau Dauda, the Black Stars goalkeeper who plays for Ashgold.

Back from recess coach David Duncan introduced veteran midfielder, Stephen Oduro, before Richard Mpong came on later and these changes brought some life into Kotoko's play, but they hit the crossbar on two occasions to deny them a goal.

With 5 minutes to end the end proceedings, Eric Donkor's pass was well converted by Obed Owusu to give the Porcupine Warriors the consolation goal.

Kotoko pushed more men up front in search of the equalizer and at a point came close to staging one of the finest comebacks in their encounters.

However, Joseph Addo in an attempt to dribble Eric Opoku, following a back pass from Ahmed Adams, failed to do so, and the Ashgold midfielder pounced on him to nail the Porcupine Warriors in the coffin with the three goal.

Ashanti Gold emerged the champions of the 2014-15 First Capital Plus Premier League to end their trophy drought in major competitions for 19 years and the win over Kotoko today has confirmed they are the best on the local scene.

Tommy Moller Nielson, the Danish trainer, who is expected to be named as technical director of kotoko was seen monitoring the game from the stands.

