Kweku Bonsam: Fetish Priest-Eva Carneiro is behind Jose Mourinho's troubles

Kwaku Bonsam has indicated that Eva Carneiro has a strong spiritual backing which is troubling the career of the former Chelsea boss lately.

Eva Carneiro resigned from Chelsea FC as the head of their medical team because her relationship with Jose Mourinho deteriorated so badly, the Portuguese banned her from the Chelsea dugout, after she rushed on to the pitch to tend to Eden Hazard near the end of the 2-2 draw with Swansea last season.

Following the exit of Carneiro Mourinho struggled to grind out the results and was subsequently sacked.

And despite having a good start to his new job at Manchester United, his side have been struggling lately, having lost their last three games.

Kwaku Bonsam believes Jose Mourinho ought to show remorse and apologise again to Eva Carneiro to turn things around in his career.

"Mourinho has to apologise again to Eva and show remorse since he (Mourinho) didn't show repentance in his earlier apologies to Eva Carneiro," he told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

"Eva Carneiro possesses a higher spirit which is causing the entire calamities in Jose's career and has been a curse, therefore, if he Mourinho doesn't take a second look at this it may get to time he will get fed up and end his career abruptly."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh