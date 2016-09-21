Maxi Allegri: Juventus coach jumps to Kwadwo Aamoah's defence

Maximiliano Allegri has refused to attribute Juventus weekend defeat to the blunder caused by Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 27-year-old midfielder gave away the ball that resulted in the Ivan Perisic's match winner at the Giuseppe Meazza Sports Stadium last week Sunday.

However, Allegri has refused to attribute the defeat to Asamoah's error.

"It's not Asamoah's fault, it was a technical move to try and get us on the break, but instead it came back at us, and we conceded the goal," Allegri said.

"We can stand it, Asa shouldn't beat himself up because he missed with that pass because it was a bland performance by the whole team."

