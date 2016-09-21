Kwadwo Asamoah: Black Stars midfielder suffers racial abuse

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah suffered racial abuse from the hardcore supporters of International Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza Sports Stadium on Sunday.

According to the reports twenty-seven (27) year old midfielder who lasted the entire duration when his side were handed a 1-2 defeat was booed any time he touched the ball during the game.

The Italian Football Federation are yet to issue a statement regarding that officially. However, it is expected that Inter Milan would be punished for the actions of their intimating fans.

Kwadwo Asamoah, who returned from injury has been playing consistently for the Bianconeri's

