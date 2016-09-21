Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 21 September 2016 14:25 CET

George Asomani: English side signs Ghanaian teenager

Ghanaian youth, George Asomani has joined the English Academy side, Buckwood FC on a long-term contract.

He was signed from a Ghanaian Academy outfit, Mirage Football Academy, a club owned by Nana Ofori-Twumasi after he excelled on trials.

He will combine football and education in his quest to rise to fame as a top-notch footballer in the near future.

The owner of Mirage Academy has seen it all in English football, captaining England at the youth levels, so the deal he has brokered for Asomani is expected to propel youngster to greatness.

