David Duncan has stated that the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League lacks integrity, so people should stop from praising it.

According to him, some results were predetermined, hence in his opinion, the league was total rubbish.

Wa All Stars made history, becoming the first club from the three Northern regions (Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions) to win the Ghana League since its inception in the 1956-57 season.

Several lovers of the game have heaped praises on this season league, but David Duncan bets to differ.

'People should desist from praising the outcome of the league because, in my opinion, it's total rubbish,' Duncan declared told Vision1 sports.

'How can a league result be pre-determined even before a ball is kicked? I don't buy into this league being of the best we've witnessed in recent time.'

' There should be no awards night to honour anybody because everything about the league was bogus. It was all kinds of negative things that are not permitted in association football.'

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh