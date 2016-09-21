Hearts of Oak goalie Gbeti makes league debut on final day

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Silvanus Evans Gbeti says he is excited to make his league debut for the club.

The Hearts third choice goalkeeper has been waiting for his chance since wowing fans with great saves in the President's Cup against Kotoko.

Evans made his first ever start in the league last Sunday against Edubiase and he helped his side to a 3-1 win.

"I am really excited to get my first game in the league and I am more excited because we won on the day,' he told facebook.com/accraheartsofoak.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity and I have been training hard at all times to get this chance. I am very happy to get it on the last day of the season.

"It proves that my hard work has not been in vain and I want to thank my coach [Nassam Yakubu] for the opportunity and chance. He knew I was ready and I was itching to play but he still managed the situation and helped me to work extra hard for the opportunity.

"So I am happy that come the end of the season, I have also got a league game for Hearts. I do not want it to stop here; I want to continue working hard for the team and moving up in the pecking order next season."

