2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Uganda name 30-man squad to prepare for Ghana clash in Tamale next month

Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic has named a 30-man squad to face Ghana next month in their opening Group E 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Cranes have planned to camp in Togo where they will play the Sparrow Hawks in an international friendly before meeting the Black Stars in Tamale.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) believes the training camp in West Africa will help them acclimatize and check the state of players physically and technically.

Uganda are on cloud nine after breaking a 38-year-old barricade by qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon between January-February 2017.

Uganda squad to face Ghana next month:

Goalkeepers:

Denis Onyango

Jamal Salim

Benjamin Ochan

Isma Watenga

Defenders:

Nicholas Wadada

Denis Iguma

Joseph Ochaya

Godfrey Walusimbi

Isaac Isinde

Murushid Jjuko

Joseph Nsubuga

Timothy Awanyi

Khalid Lwaliwa

Rashid Toha

Midfielders:

Tony Mawejje

Mike Azira

Khalid Aucho

Geoffrey Kizito

Moses Oloya

Ivan Ntege

Wiliam Luwagga Kizito

Abdmalik Tabu Vitalis

Strikers:

Geoffrey Massa

Farouk Miya

Emanuel Okwi

Yunus Sentamu

Khamis Kiiza

Mohamed Shaban

Edrisa Lubega



