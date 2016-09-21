2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Uganda name 30-man squad to prepare for Ghana clash in Tamale next month
Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic has named a 30-man squad to face Ghana next month in their opening Group E 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
The Cranes have planned to camp in Togo where they will play the Sparrow Hawks in an international friendly before meeting the Black Stars in Tamale.
The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) believes the training camp in West Africa will help them acclimatize and check the state of players physically and technically.
Uganda are on cloud nine after breaking a 38-year-old barricade by qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon between January-February 2017.
Uganda squad to face Ghana next month:
Goalkeepers:
Denis Onyango
Jamal Salim
Benjamin Ochan
Isma Watenga
Defenders:
Nicholas Wadada
Denis Iguma
Joseph Ochaya
Godfrey Walusimbi
Isaac Isinde
Murushid Jjuko
Joseph Nsubuga
Timothy Awanyi
Khalid Lwaliwa
Rashid Toha
Midfielders:
Tony Mawejje
Mike Azira
Khalid Aucho
Geoffrey Kizito
Moses Oloya
Ivan Ntege
Wiliam Luwagga Kizito
Abdmalik Tabu Vitalis
Strikers:
Geoffrey Massa
Farouk Miya
Emanuel Okwi
Yunus Sentamu
Khamis Kiiza
Mohamed Shaban
Edrisa Lubega
