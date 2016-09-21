Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 21 September 2016 12:55 CET

Juventus coach Allegri refuses to blame Kwadwo Asamoah for mistake in Inter defeat

Juventus coach Max Allegri has refused to blame Kwadwo Asamoah after his side's 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan in the Serie A on Sunday.

Asamoah gave the ball away which led to Ivan Perisic's match winner for Frank De Boer's side at the San Siro.

But Allegri is not just blaming the Ghana international for that goal conceded.

"It's not Asamoah's fault, it was a technical move to try and get us on the break but instead it came back at us and we conceded the goal," Allegri said.

"We can stand it, Asa shouldn't beat himself up because he missed with that pass because it was a bland performance by the whole team."

Asamoah is likely to maintain is starting place when Juventus host Cagliari on Wednesday night.

