Interesting statistics on 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season

The 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season ended on Sunday with Wa All Stars winning it for the first time with the least number of points (51) in ten seasons.

Aduana Stars finished runners and followed by Hearts of Oak and Medeama in the Top 4.

New Edubiase United, Sekondi Hasaacas and debutants Techiman City got demoted.

GHANASoccernet.com's Nuhu Adams has compiled some important statistics about the just ended season.

*LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK

Medeama SC - 9

*LONGEST AWAY WINNING STREAK

Asante Kotoko - 3

*LONGEST WINNING STREAK (Home & Away)

Aduana Stars - 5

Bechem United - 5

*LONGEST HOME DRAWING RUN

Ashanti Gold SC - 3

Hearts of Oak - 3

Dreams FC - 3

*LONGEST AWAY DRAWING RUN

Ashanti Gold SC - 4

*LONGEST DRAWING RUN (Home & Away)

Ashanti Gold SC - 6

*LONGEST HOME LOSING STREAK

New Edubiase United - 2

*LONGEST AWAY LOSING RUN

Sekondi Hasaacas - 6

*LONGEST WINLESS RUN (Home & Away)

New Edubiase United - 8 (1 draw 7 losses)

Liberty Professionals - 8 (3 draws 5 losses)

Ashanti Gold SC - 8 (6 draws 2 losses)

*LONGEST HOME WINLESS RUN

Ashanti Gold SC - 7 (5 draws 2 losses)

*LONGEST AWAY WINLESS RUN

Sekondi Hasaacas - 15 (3 draws 12 losses)

Techiman City FC - 15 (3 draws 12 losses)

Berekum Chelsea - 15 (3 draws 12 losses)

West African Football Academy - 15 (5 draws 10 losses)

*MOST HOME WINS

Berekum Chelsea - 12

*MOST AWAY WINS

Hearts of Oak - 6

*MOST HOME LOSSES

New Edubiase United - 6

*MOST AWAY LOSSES

New Edubiase United - 12

Berekum Chelsea - 12

Techiman City FC - 12

Sekondi Hasaacas - 12

*MOST WINS (Home & Away)

Wa All Stars - 15

*MOST DRAWS (Home & Away)

Ashanti Gold SC - 16

*MOST HOME DRAWS

Ashanti Gold SC - 6

Asante Kotoko SC - 6

Hearts of Oak - 6

Inter Allies FC - 6

*MOST AWAY DRAWS

Ashanti Gold SC - 10

*LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN (Home & Away)

Ashanti Gold SC - 9 (4 wins 5 draws)

*UNBEATEN AT HOME

Wa All Stars FC

West Africa Football Academy

*LONGEST AWAY UNBEATEN RUN

Hearts of Oak - 11 (5 wins 6 draws)

*HIGHEST SCORING GAME (8 goals in a match)

Ashanti Gold SC 5-3 Asante Kotoko SC

*HIGHEST LOSING MARGIN

West Africa Football Academy 5-0 Sekondi Hasaacas

*HIGHEST HOME SCORING TEAM

Aduana Stars - 31

*HIGHEST AWAY SCORING CLUB

Hearts of Oak - 17

*HIGHEST SCORING DRAW

Medeama SC 3-3 Ashanti Gold SC

*MOST HOME CONCEDING TEAM

New Edubiase United - 15

*MOST AWAY CONCEDING TEAM

Techiman City FC - 34

*LEAST CONCEDING TEAM (Home & Away)

Wa All Stars - 22

West African Football Academy - 22

*LEAST HOME CONCEDING CLUB

Wa All Stars - 4

Berekum Chelsea - 4

West African Football Academy - 4

*LEAST AWAY CONCEDING CLUB

Hearts of Oak - 14

*LEAST SCORING CLUB (Home & Away)

New Edubiase United - 18

*LEAST HOME SCORING CLUB

New Edubiase United - 14

*LEAST AWAY SCORING CLUB

Sekondi Hasaacas - 4

Berekum Chelsea - 4

*TOP SCORING CLUB

Aduana Stars - 42

*TOP CONCEDING CLUB

New Edubiase United - 45

*BIGGEST HOME WIN

West Africa Football Academy 5-0 Sekondi Hasaacas

*BIGGEST AWAY WINS

Medeama SC 0-2 Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak 1-3 Wa All Stars

New Edubiase United 1-3 Hearts of Oak

Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2 Medeama SC

Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2 Bechem United

*MOST CLEAN SHEETS (Home & Away)

Wa All Stars - 15

*MOST HOME CLEAN SHEETS

Wa All Stars - 11

Berekum Chelsea - 11

West African Football Academy - 11

*MOST AWAY CLEAN SHEETS

Hearts of Oak - 5

*TOTAL GOALS SCORED : 499

*TOTAL MATCHES PLAYED : 240

*AVERAGE GOALS PER GAME : 2.1%

*TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Home : 349 (69.9%)

*TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Away : 150 (30.1%)

*TOTAL NUMBER OF First Half Goals - 219 (43.9%)

*TOTAL NUMBER OF Second Half Goals - 280 (56.1%)

*TOTAL NUMBER OF PENALTIES - 84

Scored - 64 (76.2%)

Missed - 20 (23.8%)

*HIGHEST SCORING WEEK - Week 30 (28 goals)

*LEAST SCORING WEEK - Week 19 (10 goals)

*TOTAL WINS (Home & Away) : 175 (73.0%)

*TOTAL DRAWS

*TOTAL HOME WINS : 141 (58.6%)

*TOTAL AWAY WINS : 34 (14.2%)

