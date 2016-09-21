Interesting statistics on 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season
The 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season ended on Sunday with Wa All Stars winning it for the first time with the least number of points (51) in ten seasons.
Aduana Stars finished runners and followed by Hearts of Oak and Medeama in the Top 4.
New Edubiase United, Sekondi Hasaacas and debutants Techiman City got demoted.
GHANASoccernet.com's Nuhu Adams has compiled some important statistics about the just ended season.
*LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK
Medeama SC - 9
*LONGEST AWAY WINNING STREAK
Asante Kotoko - 3
*LONGEST WINNING STREAK (Home & Away)
Aduana Stars - 5
Bechem United - 5
*LONGEST HOME DRAWING RUN
Ashanti Gold SC - 3
Hearts of Oak - 3
Dreams FC - 3
*LONGEST AWAY DRAWING RUN
Ashanti Gold SC - 4
*LONGEST DRAWING RUN (Home & Away)
Ashanti Gold SC - 6
*LONGEST HOME LOSING STREAK
New Edubiase United - 2
*LONGEST AWAY LOSING RUN
Sekondi Hasaacas - 6
*LONGEST WINLESS RUN (Home & Away)
New Edubiase United - 8 (1 draw 7 losses)
Liberty Professionals - 8 (3 draws 5 losses)
Ashanti Gold SC - 8 (6 draws 2 losses)
*LONGEST HOME WINLESS RUN
Ashanti Gold SC - 7 (5 draws 2 losses)
*LONGEST AWAY WINLESS RUN
Sekondi Hasaacas - 15 (3 draws 12 losses)
Techiman City FC - 15 (3 draws 12 losses)
Berekum Chelsea - 15 (3 draws 12 losses)
West African Football Academy - 15 (5 draws 10 losses)
*MOST HOME WINS
Berekum Chelsea - 12
*MOST AWAY WINS
Hearts of Oak - 6
*MOST HOME LOSSES
New Edubiase United - 6
*MOST AWAY LOSSES
New Edubiase United - 12
Berekum Chelsea - 12
Techiman City FC - 12
Sekondi Hasaacas - 12
*MOST WINS (Home & Away)
Wa All Stars - 15
*MOST DRAWS (Home & Away)
Ashanti Gold SC - 16
*MOST HOME DRAWS
Ashanti Gold SC - 6
Asante Kotoko SC - 6
Hearts of Oak - 6
Inter Allies FC - 6
*MOST AWAY DRAWS
Ashanti Gold SC - 10
*LONGEST UNBEATEN RUN (Home & Away)
Ashanti Gold SC - 9 (4 wins 5 draws)
*UNBEATEN AT HOME
Wa All Stars FC
West Africa Football Academy
*LONGEST AWAY UNBEATEN RUN
Hearts of Oak - 11 (5 wins 6 draws)
*HIGHEST SCORING GAME (8 goals in a match)
Ashanti Gold SC 5-3 Asante Kotoko SC
*HIGHEST LOSING MARGIN
West Africa Football Academy 5-0 Sekondi Hasaacas
*HIGHEST HOME SCORING TEAM
Aduana Stars - 31
*HIGHEST AWAY SCORING CLUB
Hearts of Oak - 17
*HIGHEST SCORING DRAW
Medeama SC 3-3 Ashanti Gold SC
*MOST HOME CONCEDING TEAM
New Edubiase United - 15
*MOST AWAY CONCEDING TEAM
Techiman City FC - 34
*LEAST CONCEDING TEAM (Home & Away)
Wa All Stars - 22
West African Football Academy - 22
*LEAST HOME CONCEDING CLUB
Wa All Stars - 4
Berekum Chelsea - 4
West African Football Academy - 4
*LEAST AWAY CONCEDING CLUB
Hearts of Oak - 14
*LEAST SCORING CLUB (Home & Away)
New Edubiase United - 18
*LEAST HOME SCORING CLUB
New Edubiase United - 14
*LEAST AWAY SCORING CLUB
Sekondi Hasaacas - 4
Berekum Chelsea - 4
*TOP SCORING CLUB
Aduana Stars - 42
*TOP CONCEDING CLUB
New Edubiase United - 45
*BIGGEST HOME WIN
West Africa Football Academy 5-0 Sekondi Hasaacas
*BIGGEST AWAY WINS
Medeama SC 0-2 Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak 1-3 Wa All Stars
New Edubiase United 1-3 Hearts of Oak
Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2 Medeama SC
Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2 Bechem United
*MOST CLEAN SHEETS (Home & Away)
Wa All Stars - 15
*MOST HOME CLEAN SHEETS
Wa All Stars - 11
Berekum Chelsea - 11
West African Football Academy - 11
*MOST AWAY CLEAN SHEETS
Hearts of Oak - 5
*TOTAL GOALS SCORED : 499
*TOTAL MATCHES PLAYED : 240
*AVERAGE GOALS PER GAME : 2.1%
*TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Home : 349 (69.9%)
*TOTAL GOALS SCORED @Away : 150 (30.1%)
*TOTAL NUMBER OF First Half Goals - 219 (43.9%)
*TOTAL NUMBER OF Second Half Goals - 280 (56.1%)
*TOTAL NUMBER OF PENALTIES - 84
Scored - 64 (76.2%)
Missed - 20 (23.8%)
*HIGHEST SCORING WEEK - Week 30 (28 goals)
*LEAST SCORING WEEK - Week 19 (10 goals)
*TOTAL WINS (Home & Away) : 175 (73.0%)
*TOTAL DRAWS
*TOTAL HOME WINS : 141 (58.6%)
*TOTAL AWAY WINS : 34 (14.2%)
By Nuhu Adams Follow on Twitter: Bra_Nuhu
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com