Hearts, Kotoko face off in UN Peace match today

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will renew their rivalry today in a UN Peace Cup match at the Accra sports stadium.

The match between the two most glamorous clubs in the country is aimed at seeking tranquility ahead of the November general election and it is powered by the UN Nations Association.

The match also serves as part of the Founders day celebration today.

Top musicians such as DSP Kofi Sarpong, Ampong, Amakye Dede, Bisa K'dei will grace the occasion.

Kick off time is at 3pm local time.

This will be the fourth time the two teams will be facing each other this year. Kotoko have recorded two wins and one draw in the previous three.

