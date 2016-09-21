Ghana Premier League Goal King Latif Blessing given 'hero's welcome' in hometown

Ghana Premier League Goal King Latif Blessing arrived in his hometown of Nankese to a massive crowd gathering to grant him a hero's welcome on feat in the Ghana Premier League.

The 19-year-old notched 17 goals in 25 games to emerge top-scorer of the season, beating Aduana Stars ace Yahaya Mohammed whose numbers were shy of his feat.

Blessing arrived in the Ashanti Regional town accompanied by his childhood friend Dauda Mohammed who plays for Asante Kotoko as hundreds gathered to celebrate him.

He has been linked with a move to either Hearts of Oak or Kotoko.

