Sports News | 21 September 2016 11:25 CET

Eva Carneiro behind Jose Mourinho's woes- powerful festish priest Kwaku Bonsam

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro is behind Jose Mourinho's current woes at Manchester United, this is according to powerful Ghanaian fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

Carneiro and Mourinho fell out bitterly at Chelsea which led to the former leaving the club first and then the manager sacked for non-performance.

Mourinho blasted Carneiro for rushing onto the pitch to treat injured Eden Hazard

According to Kwaku Bonsam, Carneiro's spirit is still haunting the Portuguese trainer who has tasted three straights defeats in all competitions.

"Mourinho has to apologize again to Eva and show remorse since he (Mourinho) didn't show repentance in his earlier apologies to Eva Carneiro," he told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

"Eva Carneiro possesses a higher spirit which is causing the entire calamities in Jose's career and has been a curse therefore, if he Mourniho doesn't take a second look at this it may get to a time he will get fed up and end his career abruptly."

Mourinho and Carneiro are understood to have had differences.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
