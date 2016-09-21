In-form Baba Rahma looks ahead to Koln clash with optimism

Ghana and Schalke 04 defender Baba Rahman will look to get his side back on track when they take on Koln in the German Bundesliga this evening.

The 23-year-old left back has scored the only goal in the Markus Weinzierl era and that came in the game against OG Nice in the UEFA Europa League.

Rahman is seen as the second best left back in the Bundesliga liga after Bayern's David Alaba who is a world beater.

The Ghana international struggled in the English Premier League last season but has his career back on track after some truly special displays both in the league and that of the continental stage.

Despite his strong showing Schalke have lost all three games in the league and will be looking for their first three points against visiting Koln.

The good news for the Schalke is that both Di Santo and Huntelaar who picked up knocks in the game against Hertha Berlin are all fit to play.

