Sports News | 21 September 2016 11:25 CET

Black Maidens arrive in Jordan for FIFA U17 Women's World cup finals

Ghana's Under-17 female team have arrived in Jordan for the start of the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup finals.

A contingent of 18 players, the technical team and management committee members left Accra on Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Maidens will get down to business to prepare for their Group D opener against Japan at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Al Zarqa on 01 October.

Head coach Evans Adotey will also play USA and Paraguay in Amman and Irbid respectively.

