Ghana gets massive boost as Jeffrey Schlupp returns to full fitness ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars have been strengthened ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers after injured winger Jeffrey Schlupp returned to play full throttle for his club against Chelsea.

Schlupp missed Ghana's last two games against Rwanda and Russia due to an injury which had threatened to wreck his start to the campaign.

The 23-year-old multi-purpose winger however made a timely return to the pitch against Chelsea on Tuesday night and played the long haul.

His return to full fitness will be a delight to Ghana coach Avram Grant who has not hidden his intention to have the full complement of his squad as they begin their journey to Russia against the often hard to crack Cranes of Uganda.

The former Brentford man has 13 caps for the Black Stars and has scored just one goal for the West African giants.

Ghana will take on Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium on the 7th of October 2016.

