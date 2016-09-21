Yaya Toure's agent refuses to apologise to "king" Pep Guardiola

Dimitri Seluk has refused to issue an apology to Pep Guardiola for the comments which have led to Yaya Toure’s being frozen out at Manchester City

The midfielder has been told that he will not play unless the City boss gets an apology for Seluk's criticism of his decision to omit the player from the club's Champions League squad.

Seluk, however, told Sky Sports News : "What do I need to apologise for? Guardiola wins a few games and he thinks he is king. I live in Europe so I can say whatever I like and Guardiola can't stop me.

"Okay, I will apologise to Guardiola if he will apologise to Manuel Pelligrini for what he did to him. If you are a gentleman, this just does not happen.

"Guardiola also needs to apologise to Joe Hart. It is not right to come to England and to get rid of the few English players. When you come to a country you must respect the country and respect its people."

Toure has not yet made an appearance for Man City in the Premier League this season.