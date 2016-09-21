English side Buckswood Academy snap up Ghanaian teenager George Asomani
English Football Academy side Buckswood FC have signed up Ghanaian teenager George Asomani on a long-term contract.
Asomani, 17, excelled on trials and was offered a long-term deal at the club where he will combine education with football as he harness his fledgling talent.
He was signed from Ghanaian side Mirage Football Academy - a side owned by former Chelsea player Nana Ofori-Twumasi.
Twumasi captained England at various youth ranks and featured regularly for Chelsea reserves but couldn't break into the first team.
