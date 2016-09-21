Dortmund top Bundesliga after thrashing Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund scored their 17th goal in three games as they beat Wolfsburg to go top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, who beat Legia Warsaw and Darmstadt 6-0, took the lead when Raphael Guerreiro fired home before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 when his strike looped in.

Wolfsburg’s Daniel Didavi pulled one back but Ousmane Dembele tapped in to restore the two-goal advantage.

Aubameyang slid home his second and Lukasz Piszczek headed in the fifth.

Dortmund have nine points after four games – along with two other teams with 100% records, Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin, who face each other on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved up to fourth with their third win from four games – a 2-0 win at Ingolstadt.

Freiburg ‘sNils Petersen scored the winner against Hamburg, who suffered a third straight defeat which left them third from bottom. Freiburg are ninth.

Hoffenheim drew for a fourth successive league game with a 1-1 draw at Darmstadt. Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric’s goal for Hoffenheim was cancelled out by Denys Oliinyk’s effort in the 92nd minute.

Hoffenheim are eighth in the Bundesliga, with Darmstadt in 14th.

SOurce: BBC Sport