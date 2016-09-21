Versatile Ghana attacker Jeffrey Schlupp makes injury return in Leicester City defeat to Chelsea

Ghana received a massive injury boost on Tuesday night with news of attacker Jeffrey Schlupp returning to action.

The 23-year-old was handed a starting role by manager Claudio Ranieri and he lasted the entire duration of the game for the Foxes.

Schlupp had not played for Leicester since the start of the Premier League season due to injury but he recovered to play for the Premier League champions in the 4-2 loss.

Leicester had raced into a two-goal lead thanks to a brace from Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki but Chelsea fought back, with Gary Cahill scoring the first before Cesar Azpilicueta's stunning equaliser.

Cesc Fabregas scored twice in extra-time as the Spaniard sent Chelsea through to the next round of the EFL Cup, leaving Schlupp and his Ghanaian compatriot Daniel Amartey distraught in defeat.

For Amartey, he was benched by the Italian gaffer and was only introduced in second-half stoppage-time.

The heartbreak of the Cup elimination must be forgotten quickly by the pair and their club as they must turn their full attention into the league, FA Cup and Uefa Champions League campaigns.

Schlupp's return comes as a major boost for Ghana coach Avram Grant who is preparing to name a strong squad to face Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

