Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 September 2016 09:10 CET

Christian Atsu makes cameo appearance in Newcastle United Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ghana international Christian Atsu was introduced with 17 minutes left to play in Newcastle United's 2-0 revenge win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The former FC Porto winger, who joined the Toons on loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, was tossed into the game as a 73rd minute replacement for Yoan Gouffran who was given a standing ovation by the Magpies for his outstanding strike.

Atsu has starred in two second-half appearances for Newcastle in the Championship since his season-long loan arrival and could not make a start in the Cup game.

The Black Stars winger had featured for Rafael Benifez's 2-0 reverse against Wolverhampton in the Championship on Saturday but they turned the tables to hammer them 2-0 in the Cup game.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

TAKE CARE OF ME & I'II TAKE OF US. TRUST ME, TREAT ME WELL & YOU'II LIVE LONGER
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img