Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena suffers elimination from Austrian Cup with Lustenau
Ghanaian youth forward Raphael Dwamena's hopes of Cup success was dashed on Tuesday night after his Austria Lustenau side were beaten on penalty shoot outs by third-tier side Amstetten.
The 21-year-old forward lasted the entire period of the game for Lustenau who managed a 2-2 draw at Ertl Glas-Stadion before the home side won the game on penalties.
Dwamena, who has now scored 7 league goals and 2 in the Cup competition, must now channel all his energy to help Lustenau achieve their dream of securing promotion to the top-flight.
