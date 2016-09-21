Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 21 September 2016 08:25 CET

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena suffers elimination from Austrian Cup with Lustenau

Ghanaian youth forward Raphael Dwamena's hopes of Cup success was dashed on Tuesday night after his Austria Lustenau side were beaten on penalty shoot outs by third-tier side Amstetten.

The 21-year-old forward lasted the entire period of the game for Lustenau who managed a 2-2 draw at Ertl Glas-Stadion before the home side won the game on penalties.

Dwamena, who has now scored 7 league goals and 2 in the Cup competition, must now channel all his energy to help Lustenau achieve their dream of securing promotion to the top-flight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"The greatest achievement in life is to know where you are from,where you are and where you are going to"
By: D.Basil
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img