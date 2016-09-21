Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Black Sharks Qualifiers For CAF Beach Soccer Finals

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghana have sealed qualification to the 2016 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations following a second thumping of Kenya in Accra on Sunday.

The Black Sharks sealed qualification with comprehensive a 17-2 aggregate.

The team had already done most of the work away to Kenya and the home leg in the Laboma Beach Soccer Arena on the outskirts of Accra was a similarly one-sided affair, adding a 7-1 scoreline to the 10-3 from the first leg.

Elsewhere, defending champions Madagascar, who had to dig deep in their first leg against Mozambique to eek out a 3-2 victory, had a much smoother ride in the return leg in Mahajanga winning 6-2, for a convincing 9-4 aggregate victory.

Other qualified countries include Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Libya and hosts Nigeria.

The two finalists will represent the continent at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.

