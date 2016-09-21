Wa All Stars have won the 2015/2016 fantastic and controversial league after beating Aduana Stars by two goals to one in a title contenders clash held at the Wa Park on Wednesday September 14, 2016. With one more match to go, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi chalked another success story in the football after leading the up north club to grab the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in nine years.

The bank roller of the Ghana Premier League champions who doubles as the boss of Ghana Football has been labelled as the most successful GFA President since assuming office in December 2005, but some people will not agree..

However, the records of Kwesi Nyantakyi state that since taking over office has guided the Ghana national team, the Black Stars to three successive FIFA World Cups, in 2006, 2010 and 2014, as well as guiding the Black Satellites to the first ever World Youth Championship trophy in 2009 for Ghana and Africa.

During his tenure of office, the national female U17 side, the Black Maidens and the U20 side Black Princesses qualified and participated in their maiden World Cups. The Maidens have qualified again to the next Under 17 FIFA Girl’s World Cup to take place in Jordan.

The local Premier League have seen some improvement, despite arbitrary issues, as the level of professionalism has increased with improvement in club’s organization and management.

He introduced the system whereby all clubs have their administrative offices and staff permanent. He also solved the problem of colliding over jersey colours as well as many numerous unprofessional practices which were negatives in the running of the modern game.

As Wa All Stars have made history by winning their maiden league title to change the duopoly, of Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, it seems there is a new wind of change blowing over Ghana Football.

The new clubs are coming up largely and professionally, and for the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League, Kwesi Nyantakyi's success story in the football world makes him the undoubtedly the most successful football administrator Ghana has seen, despite the criticisms and media war against him.

Kwesi Nyantekyi may have his personal human faults, but for Ghana Football, he has done his best and now after ten years, his club is benefitting. After their first season in 2007/08, they placed 10th, in 2008/09, they were 7th, in 2009/10, they tried to reach 6th position, in 2010/11, they were 12th, in 2011/12, they were 9th, in 2012/13, they placed 10th, in 2013/14, they were 8th, in 2014/15, they placed 10th. This year 2015/16, they are on top. What an achievement worthy of celebrating for a long time.

The success of Wa All Stars did note come as a fluke or easily, because they worked very hard from the beginning of the season beating the great Accra Hearts of Oak home and away and playing fantastic football. They won on dreadful grounds like Dormaa against Aduana, Bekwei against Edubiase, Berekum against Chelsea, and Accra against the Phobians where when the going got tough for the home team, the fans decided to throw missiles onto the field which resulted to their fining, banning and playing in an empty stadium.

The Wa lads have also picked vital points in confined venues like Obuasi and Dawu, called the “Theater of dreams”. They showed glimpse of battle readiness when they were the only unbeaten side in the first seven matches of the season and have travelled a combined distance of 10,000 miles in the league in average of 359.9 miles per travel, about the same distance from Accra to Australia. The travel more than any of the Premier League Clubs.

Before the start of the season, they went on a training tour in Saudi Arabia which was quite beneficial to them. Good preparation is what they do. Good planning is what they practice. Good results is what they expect.

Wa All Stars next move is to succeed in the African Champions League. We wish them all the best that they sell Ghana well and try to reach the Money Zone. There is always a first time. Congrats first time Ghana Premier League Winners. Congrats Kwesi Nyantekyi.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantekyi is preparing to get a seat on the FIFA Executive Committee as a representative from Africa.

We wish him all the best.