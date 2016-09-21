Sports Minister Salutes Aspire Football Dreams On Tenth Anniversary

Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye Youth & Sports Minister of Ghana has commended the Aspire Football Dreams Academy on their tenth anniversary and called for the need for sports facilities to groom talents of some targeted sporting disciplines.

Hon. Vanderpuiye who is MP for the Odododiodoo Constituency and a sportsman as well as ex sports media practitioner and commentator said Ghana abounds in talents of different disciplines, but they lack the resources for training and grooming which are expensive.

He noted that he never hates the football people, but rather want every sportsman and woman to enjoy from the scanty sports budget, and so plans will be laid for disciplines that can yield the nation international medals to be developed.

He pleaded with the Aspire Football Authorities to consider adopting and developing the Winneba Sports College into a first class sports center of excellence.

He was grateful to Aspire for deciding to provide training facilities and equipment to Ghanaian national youth teams and young footballers in the Talent Hunt Program and appealed to the coordinators to handle the raw talents with care as they come from different environments.

Captain Andy Sam recollected how the Aspire Football Dreams project started with his son Lloyd Sam, now playing in the USA for Washington DC United, who was spotted by a scout due to his football talent.

He revealed that the project is in 18 countries, 7 in Africa and a facility built in Saly, Senegal where the selected players go for training and camping before moving to Qatar.

According to Capt. Sam, the Aspire programme includes educational courses, football training and participation in local and international tournaments.

He pleaded with the Ghana Football Association GFA to support the groomed players by inviting them to the national youth teams, as some have proved and exceled.

Chairman of the occasion, Kenneth Jonfiah urged the media to make the public aware of the achievements of Aspire Football Dreams.

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of GHALCA also congratulated the Aspire venture and prayed for more success in the years to come.