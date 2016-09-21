Who Wins Real Plan Foundation Political Parties Football Gala?

The Accra Sports Stadium will be the action spot on Sunday October 1st when 8 political parties compete in healthy sporting atmosphere for the Peace & Unity Trophy.

The Peace Ambassador, Joseph Langabell and trophies for winners were unveiled at the Press Launch held at the Media Center on Tuesday.

Langabell who is the chief drummer and entertainer of the Ghana National Football Team, the Black Stars initiated the picking of balloting for paring in the competition alongside other radio presenters and analysts.

NDP were drawn against PPP in the first match of the day. NDC will face PNC as APC meet CPP in the third match. The NPP will play Akua Donkor’s GFP.

Sario Anokotetteh, coordinator for Real Plan Foundation on the program said the eight parties were chosed on merit and the concept is for fun, peace and unity, hence even females can feature, whilst the whole eleven players on a side can be substituted. He also urged teams to play in their party colours and numbered jerseys.

He said moderate gate fees of 5ghc for popular stand and 20ghc for VIP will be charged at the gate and fans are going to be feted with refreshments and entertained by popular musicians.

The event which is being promoted by Real Plan Foundation with the support of mysayonline.com and other companies as well as the collaboration of media partners including Rainbow Radio, Asempa FM, Myjoyonline, Radio Gold, Top FM, Muntie FM, Hot FM, Accra FM, TV 3, GTV, Metro TV, ATV among others.