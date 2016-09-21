Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 21 September 2016 02:25 CET

Peace Match: Hearts seek revenge against Kotoko

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will come face to face on Founder's Day as they battle for supremacy in the Peace Match at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

The game is being played to propagate peace ahead of the 2016 general elections in Ghana to held on 7th December.

Hearts of Oak have failed on three occasions to come out victorious in their encounters against Asante Kotoko.

They lost at home in the first round of the league, before losing on penalties in the President's Cup and drew the return league fixture in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak placed 3rd on the league log of the Ghana Premier League, while Kotoko finished 5th on miss on top four.

Kickoff time for the game is 15:00 GMT.

